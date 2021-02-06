New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Axos Financial worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 41.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after buying an additional 392,996 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 31.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at $3,693,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,606,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

AX opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

