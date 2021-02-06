Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

