News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. News has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

