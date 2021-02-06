NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.65. NexJ Systems shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36. The company has a market cap of C$13.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33.

About NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers artificial intelligence, relationship, process, and data management services, as well as customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for NexJ Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexJ Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.