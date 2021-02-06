Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 127.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 33.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 864,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NLSN remained flat at $$22.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,309. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -54.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

