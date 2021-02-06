Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 52.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 3,403.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 178.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -286.08 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

