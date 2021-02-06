Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,386,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 65.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,174 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in ChampionX by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,092 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter worth $9,308,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in ChampionX by 47.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,493,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 480,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CHX. Cowen lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.