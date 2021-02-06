Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HGV. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $14,884,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.6% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 823,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 188,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 144,326 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 183.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 157,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 101,936 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HGV opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.71 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

