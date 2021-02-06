Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 18,900 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 187.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 256.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 12.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

