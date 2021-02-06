Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 740 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 999,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 34.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,885,000 after acquiring an additional 632,664 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $5,099,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3,400.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 459,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 445,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU opened at $15.80 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.