Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 125.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

DNLI opened at $70.57 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $1,254,778.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,938.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,292 shares of company stock valued at $26,905,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

