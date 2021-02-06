Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $70.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

