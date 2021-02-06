NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 116,700 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 611.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,375,000 after purchasing an additional 136,605 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,766,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,481,000 after acquiring an additional 71,487 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of NetEase by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 913,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,740,000 after acquiring an additional 690,811 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NTES opened at $124.02 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $128.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $95.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

