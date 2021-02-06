NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $105.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,041 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $105,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

NYSE PG opened at $129.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 875,123 shares of company stock valued at $116,314,326 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

