NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $14.18 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Square were worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,575,587 shares of company stock worth $333,839,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $240.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.56, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.90. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

