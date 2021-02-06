NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 348 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

