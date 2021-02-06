NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Price Up 10.6%

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) rose 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 196,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 146,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $299.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.35.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NN by 464.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in NN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

