Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nomura by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Nomura by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 73,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nomura by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

