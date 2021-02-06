Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Raised by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 572,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $136,028,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

NSC stock opened at $245.66 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

