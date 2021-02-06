Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) PT Set at C$56.00 by CSFB

CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho cut Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.20.

Get Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$50.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. Northland Power Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.52 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$46.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.95.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$470.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8757908 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s payout ratio is 65.32%.

About Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.