NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

