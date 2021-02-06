NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 67.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.