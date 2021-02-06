NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.06 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.37-0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,331,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,419. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. On average, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.30.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

