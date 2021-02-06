NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 254,689 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.