nOS 1-Day Volume Tops $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One nOS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00051753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00182555 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00062729 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00078520 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00228154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045881 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for nOS is nos.io. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

