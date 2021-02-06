Novak Financial Planning LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,007 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.8% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $144.36 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

