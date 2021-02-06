NOW Token (NOW) Achieves Market Cap of $2.53 Million

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One NOW Token token can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NOW Token has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $3,077.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NOW Token has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00185841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00061525 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00224760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042929 BTC.

About NOW Token

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,894,980 tokens. NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io. The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

NOW Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOW Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOW Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

