NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 68,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 263,770 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 577,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.84. 1,984,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,332. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

