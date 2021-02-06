NULS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.30 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. NULS has a market cap of $40.00 million and approximately $50.30 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00185555 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00064124 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00077448 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00227073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00048075 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community.

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.