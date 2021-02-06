NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.87

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.36. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 1,407,292 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.77.

Get NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$316.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.87.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$105.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.70 million. Analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post -0.1815254 EPS for the current year.

About NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.