NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $199,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $543.64 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $336.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.