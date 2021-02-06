O Dell Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,870 iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 134,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

