O Dell Group LLC Has $10.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

O Dell Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.0% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,259. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

