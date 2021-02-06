O Dell Group LLC Purchases 618 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,544,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,252,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,242,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,529,828. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

