O Dell Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,179 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,563 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,569 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,798,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,283,000 after purchasing an additional 638,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $96.18. 4,672,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,491. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

