O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,874 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIC were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in NIC in the third quarter valued at about $35,650,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in NIC by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,642,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,419,000 after buying an additional 83,185 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of NIC by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,137,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 168,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NIC by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NIC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EGOV. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NIC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

