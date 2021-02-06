O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 435 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $182.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

