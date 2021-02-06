O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,750.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,009,000 after acquiring an additional 746,436 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 221.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 58.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 74,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 27,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $99.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

