O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Anthem by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,903 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,394,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM opened at $290.85 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

