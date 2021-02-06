O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,579,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 135.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 540,624 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $68,581,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,664,000 after acquiring an additional 492,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $51,721,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,617.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $131.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day moving average of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.