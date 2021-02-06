O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C boosted its position in Xerox by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,537,000 after buying an additional 4,009,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xerox by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,576,000 after buying an additional 1,384,936 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,467,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Xerox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,549,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after buying an additional 60,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Xerox by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,376,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after buying an additional 1,751,737 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

In related news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at $832,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XRX opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. Xerox’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

