O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 636 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,989 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1,501.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 226,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,001,000 after buying an additional 207,088 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 71.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after buying an additional 177,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,786,000 after buying an additional 142,017 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $1,700,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,820 shares of company stock worth $4,025,033. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of CRI opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.87. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.33.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

