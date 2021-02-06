O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,302 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $11,771,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brady by 88.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 196,855 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth about $4,010,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 464.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 53,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRC opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $57.04.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,801 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

