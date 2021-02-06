O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 754 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $87,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,779 shares of company stock worth $1,494,724 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

