O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after acquiring an additional 788,703 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5,701.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 318,819 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 258,145 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,329,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 217,340 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $120.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

