Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Issues Earnings Results

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

OCSL stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $197,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,413,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,917,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.