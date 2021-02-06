Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.

OCSI stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $242.81 million, a P/E ratio of -205.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $93,958.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,068,435 shares in the company, valued at $39,331,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $91,953.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,023,794 shares in the company, valued at $46,925,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,118 shares of company stock valued at $187,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

