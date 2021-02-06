OctoFi (OCTO) Market Capitalization Tops $40.26 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. OctoFi has a market cap of $40.26 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OctoFi has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi token can currently be bought for $70.22 or 0.00177970 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00185555 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00064124 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00077448 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00227073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00048075 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,252 tokens. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OctoFi Token Trading

OctoFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.