ODUWA Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One ODUWA token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $14,282.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,618.62 or 1.00151389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00065771 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ODUWA Token Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

