Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.47

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.47 and traded as high as $24.25. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 76,449 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 104,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.